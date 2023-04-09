All the fixings were laid out on the table for Adam Pottinger on Easter Sunday.
The Indiana State junior outfielder only needed a hit against Illinois State in the bottom of the eighth to move arms-length within a sweep.
The bases were loaded with one down after sophomore Luis Hernandez singled, senior Miguel Rivera walked and senior Keegan Watson got on from a fielding error.
Pottinger grasped this chance on a platter. He singled to right on the first pitch for ISU’s final hit and the go-ahead run in a 4-3 come-from-behind win. He plated junior pinch runner Joe Kido.
“I know when our hitters aren’t doing the best, our pitcher’s [have] got our back and same thing around,” Pottinger said. “I had been popping the ball up all day. I knew I couldn’t outrun any double play they were trying to turn. I just tightened up my hand and just tried not to do too much with it and just do it for our team. Our pitchers had been firing hard all weekend, time to get some at-bats.”
Pottingers’ lone hit and RBI prevented the holiday and feast time being marred for the Sycamores (18-12, 8-1).
“It was a good time, I had a good morning with my teammates at church and playing the game here and can’t wait to have a big dinner and all that,” Pottinger said.
The Sycamores' next game at Bob Warn Field is the start of a three-game series against the Salukis beginning April 21.
ISU has won eight of 10 games at Bob Warn Field.
Sophomore Randal Diaz slapped a double in the fifth to knot the game at 3 as senior Seth Gergely crossed the plate. Leadoff hitter, Gergely pushed his on-base surge to 14 games, he had a hit and walk to go with two runs.
Diaz registered four hits in as many trips to the batter’s box and two RBI. No teammate had more than one hit.
Hernandez moved his on-base streak to 23 games with a hit.
The Trees won the first two meetings of the weekend with the Redbirds 2-0 and 4-3. Junior pitcher Matt Jachec set the three-game series tone by going the distance and blanking the Redbirds.
Junior Josue Urdaneta pulled off the team’s first walk-off with a single in the 10th on Sat.
Urdaneta extended his season-best hit streak to nine games on Sun.
ISU has won all three MVC series and six games in a row on its slate to move atop the leaderboard with Southern Illinois.
“We just [have] to keep our heads down and stay consistent,” Pottinger said. “We [have] to be humble enough that anyone can beat us on any day and confident enough that we can beat anyone in the country.”
ISU has a chance to top Purdue for a second time Tuesday in West Lafayette at 6 p.m.
Coach Mitch Hannahs has coached a few Easter Sundays during his 10-year tenure at his alma mater. With first pitch punctually at 1 p.m. and a game that lasted 2:11, he had time to kick back the rest of the day.
“I’m going to relax a little,” Hannahs said.
