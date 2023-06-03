With one away, trailing Iowa 4-2, Adam Pottinger looped his contact to shallow left field.
As it floated, Indiana State baseball’s second game of the Terre Haute NCAA Regional was suspended in the air Saturday night, particularly in that flash.
Then, the baseball hit the Bob Warn Field ground and sophomore Randal Diaz, who was in the middle of the second base path, managed to safely scurry to third base.
“I’m just hoping that every ball I hit drops to help our team,” Pottinger, a junior, said. “Luckily, the baseball Gods were on our side for that hit.”
The sequence, which helped spur a 7-4 win, only mattered because of the fluidity that preceded and followed.
Diaz, who embraced being tagged by a pitch in the leadoff spot at the top of the order in the eighth inning, advanced to second base on an infield hit by sophomore Luis Hernandez.
Herandez’s hustle beat out the toss to first base.
Then, junior Mike Sears, senior Miguel Rivera and junior Grant Magill capitalized at the plate to snatch and salt away a second regional comeback victory.
The Sycamores are one win shy of a Super Regional berth.
Pottinger’s signature has been plastered all over the Sycamores’ first 2-0 start to this tourney since 1986, when the program went to the College World Series — its lone appearance as one of the top eight teams in the Nation.
ISU (44-15) will play the winner of Iowa-North Carolina at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Pottinger, who continued his superb play as an outfielder and batter went 2-for-4 with a homer (his third straight game with one), two runs. The 6-foot, 190-pound lefty hitter was the lone Sycamore with multiple knocks against the Hawkeyes (43-15).
“I got to give all [the] credit to coach Mitch Hannahs and coach [Brian] Smiley, all the coaches we have here,” Pottinger, whose 11th ball out of the park this campaign ranks second on the squad, said.
He used buzzwords and phrases like “sponge” and “ball out” for the Sycamores to describe his demeanor for this postseason.
In the past five games, he’s amassed eight RBI.
The cleanup slugger came up with a ninth-inning snag at the wall for the opening out. It was a snatch that’s become commonplace lately for the Chicagoland product.
“Adam is a wonder out there, he’s throwing his body all over the place,” senior starting pitcher Connor Fenlong, who moved to 11-2, said. “There’s not a ball he is not going to try and shoot for.”
Pottinger said this group at ISU has bigger things to shoot for.
“I think it’s our team’s expectation to win [the College World Series in] Omaha and everything,” he said. “And that’s the expectation, and anything lower is kind of a letdown.”
