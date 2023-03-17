There’s been a litany of ailments for Cade McKnight since his high school days.
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) open the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday against USC Upstate.
The big man was 5-foot-10 in middle school and proceeded to shoot up nearly three inches each year of high school and now stands at 6-foot-9, which drummed up interest to play college ball in two arenas.
The football and basketball player, born and bred in Grinnell, Iowa, chose hoops, largely because he didn’t want to be a fixture in the training injury from knocks.
He gave a second thought to staying home and playing tight end at Iowa State as a walk-on, after playing under center prior to his senior year, because of a torn thumb.
“It was tough,” McKnight said. “I really didn’t have (a lot of looks) for basketball. I had five or six [Division II] offers, some [junior college] and then had a football offer at every level of some sort. I honestly liked football more. I was torn with it.”
He played at Truman State in Kirksville, Mo., where his parents formerly attended.
McKnight’s knack for mixing it up didn't subside just because he left behind the gridiron. On the court, in the paint, his toughness ultimately kept him from skating through college unscathed, though he did dodge severe injuries.
He’s had an MCL sprain, sprained AC joint in his shoulder three times in the past year, broken foot, broken toe, sprained ankle and nagging bumps and bruises, along the way.
In his lone year on the Terre Haute campus as a graduate transfer, he had a broken bone on the outside side of his ankle that was inflamed.
“We’re in an exceptionally physical league in the Missouri Valley, there’s never going to be a game that is too physical for Cade McKnight,” coach Josh Schertz said. “The more physical it is, the more he likes it. That goes back to his football background and part of the reason probably why he gets hurt so much. He’s always in there, mixing it up, taking elbows, dishing elbows and bodying everybody.”
He played in 10 of his first 14 games as a Sycamore as he tried to get his foot right, which may require offseason surgery, and caught COVID-19.
His staple game donning the Blue and White was a double-double, 13 points and 11 boards at Valparaiso on New Year’s Day on the road.
He missed one more game because of an injury to a family member.
In his second game back, he took the floor and recorded 11 points and seven boards in one of two trips this year to his old stomping ground in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
As a college hooper, he’s remained relatively healthy by being efficient and calculated during extensive seasons.
“I used to go so hard all the time, even in-season with workouts and stuff, you just can’t do that with how long the season is,” McKnight said.
He said being smarter with the work is incumbent and toning down some of the volume of workouts on the hardwood and wear and tear from the pounding on the floor on his legs.
“The foot is pretty much pain-free, which is a good thing,” McKnight said. “My body feels pretty good when we had the four- or five-day rest. Just kind of took some time off.”
The veteran also benefited from the training staff and strength and conditioning program at Indiana State.
“That was a big thing for me coming up, having a specialist in that area, because we didn’t have that at Truman,” McKnight said. “I had to do it all myself. I’ve always had to write my workouts. Just to have someone with a different perspective on things and identify your weaknesses.”
Schertz said McKnight's guidance has been invaluable. He bridged the transition for freshman Robbie Avila. McKnight showed him the ropes and went to extensive means to do it.
“Behind the scenes, the work in practice, him and Robbie competing against each other has made Robbie much better,” Schertz said. “He’s done a great job of mentoring Robbie. A lot of guys would be like, ‘Well, you know, we’re playing the same position. I’m not going to help you at all.’"
"It’s the other way, where Cade’s done a really good job of pouring into Robbie and teaching Robbie," he added. "Because they both are good players, going into every day, iron sharpens iron, they make each other better.”
And now McKnight's batteries are recharged and he's full-strength.
“This the healthiest I’ve been in [three] years, knock on wood,” McKnight said. “My body feels pretty good, nothing is aching.”
The timing is impeccable and indicative that his time on the hardwood could ensue after this week.
Schertz said he expects McKnight, a former two-time D II all-American, to play ball in Europe.
“It’s [ironic], you get to the end and he’s feeling the best he’s felt,” Schertz said. “I’m glad.”
