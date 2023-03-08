Indiana State is awaiting word on postseason placement, but it isn’t a given.
Last year, nearly 150 schools got invited to tournaments after conference tourney play.
The Sycamores (22-12) won’t be garnering the school’s second NCAA Tournament at-large bid, the inaugural one came in 2000 when they were regular-season Missouri Valley Champions.
Before that, the regular-season league hardware hadn’t been attained since the fabled 1979 National runners-up side.
After the dust settles on Selection Sunday and the National Invitation Tournament scoops up the leftovers, ISU may be looking to get a call in two other fields.
The Sycamores haven’t been to NIT since a one-and-done year in 2014 against Arkansas.
Coming into Wednesday, 11 mid-major conference champs had been crowned. Six, including the MVC (Bradley), had their top seed bow out meaning that six automatic bids to the NIT have been sown up.
The tourney begins March 14, the 32 squads will be unveiled March 13.
This showcase has been dominated by Power 5 schools.
Since 2006 (16 champions), seven mid-majors have made it to the tourney’s title game, three won it: Dayton in 2010, Wichita State a year later and George Washington in 2016.
Northern Iowa held down the MVC at this championship last year with a win at No. 3 Saint Louis before falling on the road against No. 2 BYU.
Belmont, who was MVC bound, fell at No. 4 Vanderbilt in the first round. Belmont was an at-large selection after going 25-8 as an Ohio Valley Conference member. The Panthers qualified as the MVC season champ.
The College Basketball Invitational returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 15th version with 16 teams tips off March 18 and the championship is March 22.
Drake was the top seed in the field last year, after an 87-65 thrashing of Purdue Fort Wayne, it fell to No. 9 UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals, 76-75.
Former MVC member, Loyola Chicago was the last team playing in the Valley to win this tourney in 2015.
The Basketball Classic field will be unveiled March 13 and played March 14-31. In its inaugural year last season, 32 schools participated and games were on campus sites.
This event replaced the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
The Sycamores have competed in four NITs, four NCAAs, in the College Basket Invitational once and the CollegeInsider.com Tournament one time.
