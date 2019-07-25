Terre Haute’s Wayne Newton Post 346 will try to defend its Indiana American Legion baseball championship over the next few days when it competes in the 2019 eight-team state finals at Rockport’s Joe Allen Hargis Athletic Field.
Its first game in the double-elimination tournament will be against unfamiliar foe Boonville Post 200 (9-8) at 1 p.m. EDT Friday. The winner will move on to play at 6 p.m. Saturday, while the loser will be in a 1 p.m. survival matchup Saturday.
Terre Haute and Boonville won their own regional titles last weekend.
Weather permitting, the state championship game is slated for 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, with an “if necessary” contest to possibly follow at 5:30 EDT.
Wayne Newton manager Tim Hayes does not shy away from accepting the “favorite” role heading into the tourney, although he realizes other teams are prepared to dethrone his talented group.
“No disrespect to the rest of the teams in Indiana, but nobody in our state has played the level of competition that we have played,” Hayes told the Tribune-Star this week.
“I think if you asked the rest of the managers that, they would agree. We’ve played some national powers.
“I would say that our team is pretty battle-tested.”
Without slighting the other five squads, Hayes thinks his toughest opposition is likely to come from either Kokomo Post 6 or Lafayette Post 11. Post 346 edged Lafayette 2-1 in the regular season.
“Both of those teams have some good starting pitching,” he pointed out.
Leading Post 346 (21-8) in batting average are Adam Craig at .354, Tristan Elder at .351 and Cole Whitlock at .333. Elder also tops the squad in home runs with three and runs batted in with 34.
Pitching-wise, Friday’s expected starter — Evan Newman — owns a 5-1 record, Ethan Newman is 3-0 and Brayton Reed and Elder are each 3-1. Ethan Newman has the best earned-run average 1.06 and Reed is next at 1.52.
Post 346 has captured 13 state crowns in its history, so Hayes’ crew is gunning for No. 14.
