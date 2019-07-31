Post 346 captures another American Legion state title

Evan Newman pitched his second shutout of the state finals — this time a four-hitter — and Adam Craig and Pierson Barnes scored without a hit in the top of the seventh inning to lead Terre Haute's Wayne Newton Post 346 to a 2-0 victory over Kokomo Post 6 for the Indiana American Legion baseball championship Wednesday afternoon.
This was Post 346's second state title in a row and 14th ever. Wayne Newton went 5-0 in this double-elimination tournament to raise its season record to 26-8.
For Post 346 manager Tim Hayes, this was his second state championship.
"It was really the same exhilaration to win as last year," he told the Tribune-Star in a phone interview afterward. "Until that last out's made, you're on the edge of your seat."
Newman (7-1) struck out six batters and walked two. In the tournament opener last Friday, he tossed a one-hitter in a 9-0 triumph over Boonville Post 200.
In the top of seventh Wednesday, Craig walked, stole second base and eventually came home on a Kokomo throwing error. Pierson Barnes, pinch-running for Ryan Brown, later scored on a Dillon Kinnett sacrifice fly to left field. Earlier in the game, Tristan Elder and Cade Moore singled to provide Wayne Newton's only hits.
Next up for Post 346 is the eight-team Great Lakes Regional at Charleston, Ill., where it will face the host team — Charleston Post 93 — at 6 p.m. EDT next Wednesday. Action will be played at Eastern Illinois University's Coaches Stadium at Monier Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.