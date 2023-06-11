Wayne Newton Post 346 split a pair of shutout American Legion baseball games late Friday and Saturday at the Ballwin Tournament.
Terre Haute lost 12-0 Friday to Eureka, Mo., but beat the host team 5-0 on Saturday behind Ty Stultz.
Post 346 took a 2-2 overall record into the elimination round of the tournament.
Ben Kearns had a double and Coy Edwards and Noah Bray had singles in the Friday loss.
Kearns had a single and a triple and Kaleb Marrs had two hits in Saturday's win.
