Wayne Newton Post 346 split a pair of shutout American Legion baseball games late Friday and Saturday at the Ballwin Tournament. 

Terre Haute lost 12-0 Friday to Eureka, Mo., but beat the host team 5-0 on Saturday behind Ty Stultz.

Post 346 took a 2-2 overall record into the elimination round of the tournament.

Ben Kearns had a double and Coy Edwards and Noah Bray had singles in the Friday loss.

Kearns had a single and a triple and Kaleb Marrs had two hits in Saturday's win.

