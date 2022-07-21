The Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball team begins the American Legion State Tournament on Friday at Rockport's Joe Hargis Athletic Field.
Post 346 will play Muncie Post 19 at 3 p.m., the second of four games to be played on the opening day of the tournament. Muncie advanced to the state finals by beating Madison in the Region 4 championship. The tournament continues to next Tuesday if Post 346 continues to advance.
Post 346 had an unusual route to the state tournament in winning Region 5. Crawfordsville was beaten in a semifinal game last Friday at Terre Haute North, forcing Crawfordsville to play a winner-take-all contest against Sullivan.
Sullivan earned the win over Crawfordsville early Saturday afternoon. However, Sullivan forfeited when it didn't have enough players to face Post 346 in the scheduled championship contest.
Chances are good for Post 346 (21-6) as they have the second-best winning percentage (.777) of any team in the field. Only Jasper is better, but Jasper played 11 fewer games than Post 346 did.
Post 346 is one of just two teams in the field to win 20 games. The other who hit the 20-win threshold, Kokomo Post 6, is the only team in the state tournament field that Post 346 played. Post 346 defeated Kokomo Post 6 4-1 during the John Hayes Invitational in June.
Host Rockport (16-5) is the defending state champion.
Post 346 arms should be fresh. Tyler Will and Ty Stultz shared mound duties in the win over Crawfordsville and are pitching on a week's rest at any rate.
The first opponent for Post 346, Muncie Post 19, is a team comprised of players from Delta, Wapahani, Jay County, Cowan and Yorktown High Schools. Muncie has a 15-10 record.
The winner of the state tournament advances to the Great Lakes Regional. It takes place from Aug. 3-7 in Midland, Mich.
Post 346 seeks its 15th state championship. The team last won the state title in 2019.
American Legion State Tournament
At Rockport, Joe Hargis Field
Times listed are EDT
Friday
Game 1: Newburgh Post 44 (12-10) vs. Jasper Post 147 (12-2-1), Noon
Game 2: Muncie Post 19 (15-10) vs. Wayne Newton Post 346 (21-6), 3 p.m.
Game 3: South Bend Post 151 (12-4) vs. Kokomo Post 6 (20-8-2), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: South Haven Post 502 (12-12-1) vs. Rockport Post 254 (16-5), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, Noon
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 2 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
Monday**
Game 12*: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13*: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4:30 p.m.
* It's possible opponents could change to avoid rematches.
** If three teams remain after Monday games, the winner of Game 11 has a bye in Game 14.
Tuesday**
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.
Game 15***: Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14, 4:30 p.m.
*** If necessary.
