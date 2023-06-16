Normally hitting line drives is a good thing, analytics and launch angles notwithstanding.
For Wayne Newton Post 346, however, line drives Friday night thwarted two potential rallies against Lake County’s Lakewood Expos, making the local team’s eventual 7-2 victory a little tenser than it might have been.
By winning, Post 346 emerged from pool play with a 2-1 record (and is 4-4 overall) and qualified for the eight-team, single-elimination portion of the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational for American Legion baseball.
Madison, Kokomo and the winner of Saturday morning’s game between Washington (Mo.) and Danville (Ill.) will be three of the top seeds with 3-0 records.
Lake County, the Nashville (Tenn.) Flyers and the loser of Saturday morning’s Crawfordsville-Lancaster (Ohio) game will be 0-3 and make up three of the four spots in the 12:30 p.m. consolation games, while tiebreakers will be needed to sort out the other three teams. Post 346 will play its quarterfinal game at North, at 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
Gunnar Langer allowed a run to the Expos in the bottom of the first inning Friday, then pitched two-hit scoreless baseball over the next five frames before running into pitch-count issues.
Add that to wildness issues by Lake County pitchers and the sum could have been an easy victory. But it wasn’t.
Post 346 tied the score in the top of the second inning on four walks and a run-scoring balk. But with the bases loaded and still just one out, Tyler Will’s line shot to shortstop was caught and turned into a double play.
That kind of twin killing is relatively rare, except that it happened again two batters later. After Ben Kearns led off the third inning with a walk, Bryson Carpenter’s bullet again was snagged by shortstop Adrian Houston and Kearns was doubled off first base. A hit by Logan Nicoson, his second of the game, and two more walks reloaded the bases, but those runners were left there.
So it was still a 1-1 game going into the top of the sixth, when Terre Haute finally broke the tie. Ross Olsen’s soft line drive to right field eluded a diving outfielder for a leadoff single and Tucker Helton followed with a sacrifice. Pinch-hitter Riley Huckaby hit a smash that Houston couldn’t quite get to, and courtesy runner Isaak Osborne raced home to make it 2-1. Two more walks — yes, that’s a lot — set up a sacrifice fly by Carpenter that made it 3-1.
Post 346 added four more runs in the top of the seventh, an inning that included three more walks, a crucial error and a fly ball lost in the lights. The Expos got a meaningless run off reliever Ty Stultz in the bottom of the inning.
Terre Haute’s Thursday opener was a 4-3 loss to Madison, but Huckaby had a good offensive game and his recent Shakamak teammate Jax Cox pitched a complete game in a 9-4 win over Danville (Ind.) later in the day.
Thursday’s games
Madison 4, Post 346 3
Kokomo 10, Lafayette 9
Washington (Mo.) 7, Crawfordsville 0
Kokomo 10, Nashville (Tenn.) Flyers 3
Danville (Ind.) 10, Lake County 3
Elsberry (Mo.) 13, Flyers 3
Danville (Ill.) 6, Crawfordsville 0
Post 346 9, Danville (Ind.) 4
Friday’s games
Kokomo 5, Elsberry 4
Madison 14, Danville (Ind.) 1
Danville (Ill.) 4, Lancaster (Ohio) 1
Madison 4, Lake County 0
Lafayette 16, Flyers 0
Washington 7, Lancaster 3
Elsberry vs. Lafayette
Post 346 , Lake County
Saturday schedule
9 a.m. — Crawfordsville vs. Lancaster at North
9 a.m. — Washington vs. Danville (Ill.) at West Vigo
12:30 p.m. — Consolation games, 9th seed vs. 12 seed and 10th seed vs. 11th seed at North and West Vigo
3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — Single-elimination quarterfinals at North and West Vigo
Sunday schedule, all at North
9:30 p.m. — Semifinal game
Noon — Semifinal game
2:30 p.m. — Championship
