Post 346 feels together going into regional

One of the functions of American Legion baseball is to represent the communities and neighborhoods their posts reside in. American Legion baseball has suffered as the focus among younger players has shifted from representing their communities to representing themselves in travel ball, where the caliber of competition is better, but the sense of representing a specific place is often lost.
However, American League baseball continues on and Terre Haute's Wayne Newton Post 346 does a good job of representing the depth of baseball talent in the Terre Haute area.
Post 346 takes a 20-6-1 record into its American Legion regional this weekend. The tournament begins on Thursday at Terre Haute North and concludes either on Saturday or Sunday. Sullivan and Crawfordsville are the other two teams in the regional field. The winner advances to the American Legion state tournament at Rockport starting on July 22.
"We have a melting pot of players. We have three [local] players who came to us after playing a year of college. Everyone else is from North, South and Northview," Post 346 manager David Will said.
Post 346 has lost two of their last three games, albeit to Illinois powers Danville and Harrisburg, but the bulk of the season has demonstrated dominance on the part of the Terre Haute team.
The stats reflect it too. Post 346 is hitting .357 with 11 home runs and have scored six runs per contest. Pitching-wise, the team ERA is 2.78 and defensively, the team fielding percentage is .942.
Post 346 defeated 2021 Missouri state champion Washington in the Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament in June and knocked off Danville in the John Hayes Invitational a week later in June.
"From a baseball standpoint, we were really doing well. Our pitchers were throwing strikes, our defense was handling the ball well and we were hitting. When you can do all three? You're going to have success," Will said. "The six losses we've had were against talented teams where we didn't have all three aspects in-play."
The approach Will has taken with the almost exclusively Terre Haute-based players is one where the team could breathe a bit, but also, demonstrate their baseball skills.
"High school baseball in this community is stressful. You're living and dying with every pitch and at-bat. I think with young players, that wears on them. My objective this summer was to let players' skills tell on the field," Will said.
"My role was to respect the game, but have fun doing it. These players are on this team because they're talented to begin with. It doesn't mean you let players run the team, but that's kind of my goal. Let them have fun, show their skills and respect the game," Will continued.
"If you ask the players? They'd say we've created an environment where they can show what they can do on the field without being stressed about it," Will concluded.
Post 346 has gone 4-0 against its regional field this season, but some of the games were tight. Crawfordsville Post 72 led 5-0 against Post 346 in the John Hayes Invitational only for Terre Haute to roar back and win 6-5. Post 346 also came out ahead in a close, high-scoring contest against Sullivan Post 139 in June.
"My challenge is continuing the same mindset. When coaches are stressed? It bleeds into the players. I want a disciplined, but relaxed approach from me, and hopefully, the players will follow suit," Will said.
As far as the players are concerned?
"There won't be much moving around. Kids that have earned their spots and the best at their positions will be starting on Friday," Will said.
American Legion Regional
At Terre Haute North
Thursday
Game 1 — Crawfordsville Post 72 vs. Sullivan Post 139, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 2 — Wayne Newton Post 346 vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5 — Championship game, if necessary, 1 p.m.
Post 346 roster — Tyler Will, Bryson Carpenter, Ty Stultz, Sam Glotzbach, Caden Mason, Coy Edwards, Tucker Helton, Logan Nicoson, Ross Olsen, Noah Bray, Cade Moore, Pierson Barnes, Kylan Norman and Jackson McFarland.
