The Missouri Valley Conference was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its regular season games in, but the MVC’s luck ran out Friday at the worst possible time.
The tournament was thrown into disarray when a positive COVID-19 test led to the cancellation of Friday’s third quarterfinal game between Drake and Northern Iowa at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament.
It was UNI that had the positive test. Drake advanced via a walk-through to Saturday’s semifinals against either Missouri State or Valparaiso.
In a statement, the MVC said it was the City of St. Louis that flagged the Panthers after a positive test occurred after UNI’s win over Illinois State on Thursday night.
“Each MVC program is required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the week preceding and throughout Arch Madness. Beginning Wednesday, Mercy Corporate Health has partnered with the Conference to conduct a nightly PCR test of each team's Tier 1 personnel at Enterprise Center,” the statement said.
“UNI's positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening’s testing. For the MVC’s championship at Enterprise Center, decisions relating to the safe navigation of tournament play are ultimately made by St. Louis City’s Board of Health, which includes the implementation of contact tracing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the City of St. Louis. Utilizing the City of St. Louis guidelines, contact tracing revealed that UNI did not have enough available players to compete,” the MVC statement continued.
The MVC said in its statement that the City of St. Louis Board of Health standards that were applied were not expected by the league.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on Conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament. It should be noted UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event,” said MVC commissioner Doug Elgin in the MVC statement.
“However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that this was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to CDC guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines,” Elgin’s statement continued.
Elgin said that the protocols that the MVC used versus what the community standard was were not clarified.
“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament,” Elgin said.
UNI was not aware it had a positive test. After the conclusion of the Indiana State-Evansville game, there were no teams on the floor at the scheduled time for the Drake-UNI game, slated to start at 5 p.m. local time.
Drake participated in a half-hour shootaround, but UNI never took the court.
According to the MVC statement, refunds will be made available to all ticket buyers at their original point of purchase. For tickets purchased through ticketmaster.com, tickets will be automatically refunded.
The remaining teams in the tournament, including Indiana State, will be subject to the same testing standards for the remainder of the tournament.
