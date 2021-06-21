Pomeroys to play sprint football in 2022

St. Mary-of-the-Woods College continued to demonstrate its intent to be a growing player on the regional athletic scene with the introduction of its newest, and perhaps, most interesting new sport yet.
On Monday, SMWC announced it's intention to start playing sprint football in 2022. In conjunction with that announcement, the college also announced that it is a founding member of the Midwest Sprint Football League.
SMWC had a press conference, complete with mascot Onyx bursting through a SMWC banner decked out in football gear. King wore a SMWC football jersey during her announcement.
"There's a unique opportunity this is going to provide to young men in our area. They may be quite talented athletes, and yet, not big enough to play collegiate football. This is a way for them to continue their football programs at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. It's an exciting opportunity and it's an elevation of us," King told the assembly of guests at the press conference.
Sprint football has the same rules as standard American football except players must maintain a weight limit of 178 pounds. Sprint football has long been an institution on the East Coast, played by the Ivy League schools for many years, both military academies, and other Eastern private schools.
Unlike conventional collegiate football, the emphasis is on speed and agility rather than body weight and strength.
Among those who played sprint football include former President Jimmy Carter, former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. One who coached it is former Indiana State coach Tim McGuire, who was defensive coordinator for Navy's sprint program in 1992.
SMWC will play in a league with Bellarmine, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Fontbonne, Midway and Quincy. King noted that Fontbonne president Nancy Blattner initiated the talks to form the league after she came to the St. Louis-based school after an association with Caldwell College, one of the schools that plays sprint football on the East Coast.
"It's so unique. You can only go only place in the country to see sprint football. It's so regional. Bringing it to the Midwest, we're going to have kids who don't have a chance to play at ISU or Rose-Hulman. It's going to be quick. Good quarterbacks and running backs. It will be fun," SMWC interim athletic director Ron Prettyman said.
Blattner may have liked the sport, but why was it appealing to SMWC?
"There were three things that clicked for me that made this a positive. The other presidents I worked with and their commitment to enrollment and the student focus, but also, because of the mission focus. I thought this was something I could bring in a special way," King said.
"The second thing are the players who want to play collegiate football, but they're not big enough, and knowing there have to be a lot of them. And then finally, being in the inaugural group to start the league was very appealing to me. It's another way to bring something special to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and the Wabash Valley. It's very exciting," King added.
The MSFL schools range from Division I institutions like Bellarmine to NAIA schools like SMWC. Quincy will play both sprint and traditional gridiron football. All but one of the members has a faith-based mission.
SMWC intends to have a rivalry with Calmuet College of St. Joseph, located in Whiting. King said the two schools will likely play their game at the former St. Joseph University in Rensselaer.
SMWC has some logistical hurdles to clear to begin playing. One of them is the home field. King said the college has been in contact with the Vigo County School Corporation to potentially play at their home fields. It is not yet determined whether the Pomeroys would play at one site or rotate between them depending on availability. The Pomeroys will practice on-campus. SMWC also posted the football coaching position on Monday.
There will be startup costs for SMWC. Gear and practice equipment will be among the things the school will have to obtain.
"The coming year we're considering Year Zero, so Year Zero is no revenue at all. We carefully calculated it and there is the Fontbonne experience to measure the costs and put it into our budget. In Year One, you have the revenue that comes with the students, so the investment will grow over time. We know the first couple of years it will be mostly an out-go [expense]," King said.
The introduction of sprint football also dovetails with the announcement last Thursday that former Indiana State athletic director Ron Prettyman was joining SMWC in the same role on an interim basis. It will be Prettyman's job to ensure that sprint football has a smooth takeoff.
"It will be interesting to see what kind of candidate pool we come up with. I've done my research and have some resources I can call on," Prettyman noted. "A close friend, Chet Gladchuk, is the AD at the Naval Academy, and they have a sprint program. I'll give him a call to know if there's anything different or special with sprint football in the hiring process. When I start on July 28, I'm going to dig deep into this."
Sprint football is just the latest sport to join the SMWC athletic family, which now hosts 16 athletic programs. Another prominent sport, men's basketball, will begin play during the 2021-22 season.
