Pomeroys roll to third straight win

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has adapted to one of its new sports pretty well, if its first football homecoming game Saturday at West Vigo's Jay Barrett Field is any indication.
There was pageantry, lots of tailgating and loud and enthusiastic fans. At least one supporter of the visiting team — Midway (Ky.) University — was surprised to learn that he was watching just the third sprint football game ever for the host Pomeroys.
The football on the field has coming along pretty well too, as Saturday's 48-22 win can attest.
Brennon Landry had 333 yards passing by halftime — he finished with 420 — and threw for four touchdowns while running for two more. Jaheem Joseph caught six passes for 175 yards and three of the touchdowns and Corbyn Cleveland and Devron Johnson combined for seven more catches and 205 more yards. Patrick Perea had 97 yards rushing.
And there was never a dull moment.
"It's a great feeling to be 3-0," coach Blaine Powell said after the game. "We've worked really hard in a short period of time, and we're coming together at the right time."
Part of the reason for Saturday's excitement was the Pomeroys occasionally being their own worst enemies, which was the difference between the decisive Midwest Sprint Football League win and a full-blown rout.
The Woods scored on its first offensive possession, a 2-yard run by Perea that capped a 57-yard drive, and got a second straight defensive stop before a high snap on a punt attempt left the visiting Eagles at the SMWC 13-yard line. Quarterback D.J. Palmer scored on a fourth-down scramble, then threw a 2-point conversion pass that gave the visitors an 8-7 lead.
It didn't last long. On the Pomeroys' second play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Landry found Joseph for a 66-yard touchdown reception, and the Pomeroys were able to go over the top of the Midwest defense the rest of the first half.
After a 50-yard kickoff return and a Pomeroy penalty got the Eagles quickly in scoring range, SMWC's Monte May had a goal-line interception and Landry went deep again, this time 79 yards to Johnson.
Midway, trailing 21-8, threatened again, but Lane Sluder of the Pomeroys recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line. Then it was Landry to Joseph twice, for 32 yards to get the Pomeroys out of the hole and for 30 yards for the touchdown with 7:48 still to play in the first half (and with Landry already having thrown for 258 yards).
One more punt misadventure, a low snap this time that resulted in punter Justin White being tackled before he had a chance to kick, set up a 25-yard scoring drive for Midway late in the second quarter, and the visitors got the ball back again only to have SMWC's Jake Skinner get an interception inside the 20.
And then Landry hit back-to-back shots of 38 yards to Johnson and 36 to Cleveland to set up his own 2-yard touchdown run with 8.5 seconds left before halftime.
The second half was calmer by comparison. The Pomeroys failed to capitalize on a fourth-down gamble (followed by a penalty against Midway) and let the visitors drive 95 yards to a touchdown -- most of that yardage on the 54-yard scoring play. But the home team answered immediately with a drive of its own, Landry scoring from the 5, and another march that was capped by Joseph's third touchdown catch on the third play of the fourth quarter.
The second half also included a booming 54-yard punt by White and fewer of the chippy penalties that marred some of the first-half play.
"[Special teams] were a little shaky," Powell admitted, "but we're gonna need 'em and we're working on that." The tone of the game, he said, was the result of "two teams full of freshmen, and the game ended better than how it started."
The Woods now has a week off before traveling to Bellarmine on Oct. 15. Bellarmine was the other MSFL unbeaten team going into Saturday's games.
"We're ready for that [bye week]," Powell said, "so we can get some people healthy."
