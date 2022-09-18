Saint Mary-of-the-Woods took the field in sprint football for the first time Saturday night at Roy P. Gallivan Stadium and left with a variety of firsts for the inaugural team. But most importantly, the Pomeroys left with their first win, a resilient 34-28 overtime triumph over Calumet College of St. Joseph.
The SMWC defense allowed CCSJ just one first down and 50 yards from scrimmage in a dominant second half. Hunter Cardwell and Trey Jackson led the way, with Cardwell getting five tackles-for-loss and Jackson three of his team-high 10 tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage. Monte May had eight tackles and an in interception, while Jake Skinner of Sullivan also had seven tackles.
“We give up 28 in the first half and give up some big plays… Then we come out in the second half and I don’t think [the Crimson Wave] had a first down. That’s playing with heart and made some adjustments. Great job by our defensive staff,” coach Blaine Powell said. “I’m just proud of everybody. It was definitely a total team effort.”
South Vermillion graduate Corey Miller scored the first-ever SMWC touchdown, working himself wide open and hauling in the pass from Brennon Landry after the Pomeroys fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter. The home team eventually built a 28-8 lead.
Landry led a five-play, 75-yard drive and delivered a touchdown pass to Devron Johnson with 12 seconds to go in the first half, and the Pomeroys carried that momentum into a dominant second half.
Running back Patrick Perea had 60 yards on the ground and caught four passes for 114 yards, which included a sideline sprint for a 67-yard TD that helped jump-start the second half.
Perea also completed the comeback, tying the score with a 2-point conversion catch that essentially sent the game to overtime with 22 seconds remaining in regulation.
“Patrick’s a warrior. He just kept playing,” Powell said. “He played so hard tonight and made so many big plays. You take your hat off to him. The kid loves it. With Kerry [Lacey] going down [with an injury], we were down to one running back basically.”
The Pomeroys also lost Landry to injury, but Brian Marrell picked up where Landry started on the ground and through the air. Marrell finished 14 for 22 for 188 yards, three touchdowns through the air to go with 44 yards on five carries. Landry was 13 for 23 for 152 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in addition to his 57 yards on the ground.
“Brennon’s a really good player. It was a big team effort by everyone,” Marrell said.
Marrell’s third touchdown proved to be the game-winner and it was the introductory touchdown for Andrece Miller. The 6-foot-2 freshman went up high over the defender to haul in the pass from Marrell on fourth down from the 3-yard line in overtime.
“It feels really good. Coming out of high school, people said I wouldn’t make it. Pomeroy Nation let’s ride. I’m ready to go on to the next game,” said Miller, who caught eight passes for 59 yards.
Carlos Munoz also added six catches for 46 yards, and like Miller, caught a clutch TD. His score with 22 seconds left in regulation made the victory possible.
The offense racked up 524 total yards, including 340 through the air, but the Pomeroys’ defense flying around together helped make it a first night to remember.
"We just had to fix a couple things and stay on our keys. We came back and shut ‘em down,” Skinner said. “I’m really happy with this team and really proud. I love all these guys.”
