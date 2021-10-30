Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrated a historic basketball night Saturday in Hamilton Arena as the Pomeroys look forward to a new conference, a new national athletic affiliation and a rapidly expanding sports program.
The SMWC women opened their season with a 64-59 win over Miami University-Hamilton and then the first-ever men's basketball game followed, although this time the visiting Harriers downed the Pomeroys 93-77. The school debuted its first-ever fight song — "Go, Woods, Go" — and its student section (The Herd) was out in force. Its dance team performed at halftime, and there was even free popcorn.
"[Men's basketball] is our 14th scholarship team," interim athletic director Ron Prettyman told the Tribune-Star earlier in the week, "and we'll have two more next year [men's volleyball and sprint football]. It's our first year in the River States Conference [and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics]. We're looking forward to competing for conference and NAIA championships. It's a big step up, but it validates what we're trying to do."
"I'm excited for the guys," men's coach Enzley Mitchell IV said before his game Saturday. "Our redshirts have been here a year, and they're ready to go.
"I think it's a good fit," Mitchell added when asked about the new conference and affiliation. "It will help all sports. The move from [the United States Collegiate Athletic Association] made sense for us."
"It's gonna be great for the campus," added SMWC women's coach Scot MacAllister, "but it's tough. The River States Conference usually sends three teams to the NAIA Tournament, and we're still a couple years away [from competing consistently at that level]."
The Pomeroy women didn't look that far away in the first few minutes of Saturday night's opener. Forcing nine early turnovers, the home team jumped out to a 16-2 lead.
The visitors got within a basket midway through the second quarter, but the Pomeroys pulled ahead again. But a 35-foot buzzer-beater by MUH's Kaitlyn Simpkins cut the lead to 33-30 at halftime, and the visitors scored nine points in a row to take a 46-40 lead — their first of the game — late in the third quarter.
SMWC veteran Sydney Ingram got the last four points of the third quarter, however, and freshman point guard Aliyah Williams got an assist to Avalee Jeffers, then scored herself to give the home team the lead back at the start of the fourth period. A rebound basket by Jeffers made it 50-46, and the Harriers never caught up again.
"We started out really well. The defensive intensity was really good, even though the offense was sloppy," MacAllister said after the game, "but in the second quarter our offense got even worse."
After the Pomeroys fell behind, "The kids started grinding back," the coach added. "Instead of folding, they dug a little deeper and kept fighting for each other."
Ingram and Williams scored 14 points each for the Pomeroys, but eight players made significant contributions. Jeffers, the senior from Clay City, had a tough shooting night but contributed in every statistical category, and freshman Brooklyn Jones got both her rebounds and hit four clutch free throws with the game close in the final minutes.
The men's game was also won by the team that got off to a fast start. After the Woods scored the first basket, MUH went on a 12-2 run and led the rest of the way. It was 52-31 at halftime and 77-49 just past the midpoint of the second half.
But despite the fact that their coach was the only person on their sideline who could match up with MUH's 6-foot-9 Virgil Lackey, the Pomeroys went on a 18-3 run that forced the visitors to put their starters back in the game for the last three minutes.
"We'll learn from it and get ready for Wednesday [when the Pomeroys host Goshen]," Mitchell said after the game. "We gave up way too many layups inside, but we had some guys come off the bench and really played hard . . . I'm proud of them for playing hard and not quitting."
Elkin Ramirez-Vazquez of the Woods led all scorers with 22 points, while Jadyn McHugh scored 13, Andrew Froedge 12 and Isaiah Sims 11. The latter two came off the bench, as did Robert DeSilvia with a game-high six assists and Cameron Atchison with a team-high six rebounds.
• Proud spectator — Recognized and honored during the evening was former SMWC athletic director Deanna Bradley.
"It's pretty exciting, I think," she said. "[Men's basketball] been a long time coming, but it's gonna chance the dynamics of the campus community. I think we're pretty blessed to have Enzley as the coach; he's the right fit at the right time.
"In 1994, I started women's basketball," Bradley continued. "Once we got this facility, we knew men's basketball would not be too far behind.
"I consider myself a very blessed individual," she concluded. "I'm glad it was part of God's plan for me to be here."
Women's game
MIAMI-HAMILTON (59) — Clark 2-7 4-5 8, Simpkins 7-13 2-2 20, Herzog 4-9 1-2 10, Call 1-2 1-2 3, Schenkel 0-2 0-0 0, Abribat 2-9 2-2 7, Reinhart 3-6 4-4 11, Dauwe 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gramke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 FG, 14-17 FT, 59 TP.
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS (64) — Ingram 4-9 4-5 14, Hardiek 2-4 0-0 4, Jeffers 1-7 3-6 5, Thomas 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 5-11 3-4 14, Worley 2-5 3-4 7, White 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 1-3 6-6 8, Andrus 0-0 0-0 0, Baver 0-0 0-0 0, Nickless 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 FG, 20-27 FT, 64 TP.
MUH=9=21=16=13=—=59
SMWC=16=17=11=20=—=64
3-point shooting — MUH 7-23 (Simpkins 4-8, Herzog 1-3, Reinhart 1-3, Abribat 1-5, Schenkel 0-1, Dauwe 0-1, Clark 0-2), SMWC 4-13 (Ingram 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Williams 1-4, Worley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nickless 0-2). Total fouls — MUH 22, SMWC 24. Fouled out — Herzog. Turnovers — MUH 21, SMWC 24. Rebounds — MUH 27 (Herzog 5), SMWC 39 (White 7, Ingram 6, Jeffers 5, Worley 5, Thomas 4, Hardiek 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Nickless, Team 4). Assists — MUH 9 (Reinhart 3), SMWC 10 (Jeffers 3, Williams 3, Ingram, Thomas, Worley, Baver). Steals — MUH 7 (Simpkins 2), SMWC 11 (Ingram 3, Jeffers 3, Hardiek, Thomas, Williams, Worley, White). Blocks — MUH 3 (Herzog 2), SMWC 2 (Jeffers 2).
Next — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (1-0) hosts Lincoln Christian next Saturday.
Men's game
MIAMI-HAMILTON (93) — Taylor 5-10 0-0 13, Goss 9-14 1-3 21, Lackey 6-12 6-9 18, Bradley 4-12 3-3 11, Marchal 5-9 4-5 15, Klonne 0-2 1-2 1, Keehan 1-2 0-0 2, Fairchild 1-2 1-2 3, Wildermuth 0-1 0-0 0, Watene 1-1 2-2 4, Hymes 1-3 1-3 3, Case 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 33-68 FG, 21-31 FT, 93 TP.
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS (77) — Evans 2-3 0-0 4, Ogletree 3-5 1-3 7, Moss 1-2 0-0 2, McHugh 5-8 2-4 13, Ramirez-Vazquez 7-14 4-6 22, Froedge 4-12 3-5 12, Sims 4-7 0-0 11, DeSilvia 1-4 1-2 4, Atchison 0-2 0-1 0, Smith 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 27-58 FG, 13-24 FT, 77 TP.
Halftime score — MUH 52, SMWC 31. 3-point shooting — MUH 6-16 (Taylor 3-6, Goss 2-6, Marchal 1-2, Bradley 0-1, Keehan 0-1), SMWC 10-20 (Ramirez-Vazquez 4-9, Sims 3-3, McHugh 1-1, DeSilvia 1-3, Froedge 1-4). Total fouls — MUH 20, SMWC 22. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — MUH 10, SMWC 22. Rebounds — MUH 43 (Lackey 14), SMWC 37 (Atchison 6, Froedge 5, Ogletree 4, DeSilvia 4, Evans 3, Ramirez-Vazquez 3, Sims 2, Smith 2, Moss, McHugh, Team 6). Assists — MUH 16 (Taylor 5), SMWC 20 (DeSilvia 6, Ramirez-Vazquez 4, Evans 3, McHugh 2, Froedge 2, Atchison 2, Smith). Steals — MUH 10 (Lackey 3), SMWC 5 (Ramirez-Vazquez 2, Ogletree, McHugh, Smith). Blocks — MUH 3 (Taylor, Goss, Lackey), SMWC 2 (DeSilvia, Atchison).
Next — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (0-1) hosts Goshen on Wednesday.
