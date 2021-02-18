Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, which had played only seven women's basketball games all season because of various COVID-19 reasons, gave visiting Oakland City a competitive battle for most of the first half Thursday night inside Hamilton Arena.
But the Mighty Oaks tallied the final six points of the half, then outscored the Pomeroys 29-8 in the third quarter and pulled away for a 78-38 victory in SMWC's 2020-21 home finale.
Thursday's contest was the final appearance in front of the (limited) home crowd for seniors Maggie Reimer, Delaney Kendall, Regan Hubbard and Sydney Ingram. Reimer tallied a team-high 16 points and Kendall added 11.
Oakland City's top scorers were Emilee Hope with 19 points and Reanne Kietlinski with 11, plus Rashida Cheddick grabbed 14 rebounds — seven offensive and seven defensive — and Taylor Dillard dished out nine assists. Also, substitute Jordyn Graham calmly swished three 3-point goals in the final 361 seconds to give her four treys for the season.
Working against The Woods against Oakland City were taking 31 fewer shots from the field (thus making 16 fewer), getting outrebounded 43-30 and committing 33 turnovers, 20 in the first half.
"We can't expect to turn the ball over 33 times and compete against anyone," said SMWC coach Scot MacAllister, who admitted that having so many games canceled this season didn't keep his team as sharp as he would have preferred for mid-February.
"Couple that with poor defensive rebounding and that's a recipe for disaster. My hope is that we get two of our key players back from injury to practice this weekend and play on Tuesday [at Lincoln Christian University]."
Midway through the first quarter, MacAllister's squad turned an 8-7 deficit into a 12-8 lead after a three-point play by Reimer and a jumper by Reimer. The Oaks rattled off the next seven points, then Kendall converted a running jumper to pull the Pomeroys within 15-14 by the end of the period.
SMWC tied the score at 15-15 on a Reimer free throw early the second frame, then Oakland City utilized another 7-0 run to pad its cushion to 22-15. With 2:32 left in the half, a short jumper by Reimer cut The Woods' deficit to 28-21.
Then the visitors' 6-0 half-closing run — consisting of a 3-pointer by Hope, a free throw by Hope and a layup by Dillard — set the stage for the rest of the night.
Oakland City opened the third stanza with a 22-2 run — which included 3s by Tabby Klem and Kietlinski and three-point plays by Hope and Kietlinski — that boosted its margin to 33 points (56-23), sealed the outcome and allowed the 5-foot-5 Graham to entertain her gasping teammates on the bench down the stretch.
