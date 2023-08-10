Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball coach Jim Walker has announced his 2023 recruiting class that will join the team for the fall schedule in preparation for the 2024 season.
The Pomeroys add 14 freshmen and a junior college transfer to the roster.
“Our incoming class has a lot of versatility, and we expect some of these kids to come in and compete for starting innings right away,” Walker said.
The Pomeroys led the NAIA in 2023 with 199 stolen bases, and Walker has added more speed to the mix.
“We have a couple girls that leave their high school programs as the all-time leader in home runs but I would say the overall strength of the class is how much speed we have added to the program. We obviously like to run the bases and create as much chaos as we can and we have some players that will fit right in.”
The Pomeroys will also add some pitching depth to join senior Summer Rocha and returning sophomore Lanna Martinez.
“We added a couple good pitchers to the class and then late in the summer we added a transfer that will bring some experience to the staff,” Walker said. “Overall, I think this class will help us compete for a conference championship this year but will be the foundation for us to be successful for the next 4 years. The have great upperclassmen to learn from so that will help with their development.”
Wabash Valley recruits include catcher Hannah Boardman of South Vermillion, pitcher/outfielder Brianna Cobb of Dugger, infielder Kylie Cooksey of Linton, catcher Emma Hunter of Greencastle and pitcher MaKenzee Legg of Robinson.
“I'm very excited to be continuing my academic and athletic career at SMWC. I'm excited to meet new people and continue to play with my sister [Hailey Boardman[,” Boardman said.
“I feel very excited. I'm ready to start my next step of softball at SMWC with a team that is ready to strive,” Cobb said.
“I am honored to be in a community like SMWC. I am thankful for Coach Walker for this opportunity, and I am so eager to start my new journey,” Cooksey said.
“I feel I made the best decision for myself and my family. I'm excited for the upcoming year and season! I felt at home on campus, and I felt like a teammate already while working out with the team and coaches!” Hunter said.
“I am super excited to be signing to play softball at SMWC. I love the campus and the girls that were there when I came on my visit made me feel welcomed already,” Legg said.
Others in the class are catcher Ruby Gray of Cascade; catcher/utility player Annika Hannigan of Providence Catholic in Frankfort, Ill.; outfielder Makayla Jackman of Van Wert, Ohio, Lincolnview; pitcher Marin Jacobs of Bloomington South; infielder Nevaeh Pender of Southport; catcher Lillie Reader of New Haven; first baseman/utility player Peyton Rush of Mount Vernon; infielder Olivia Shannon of Elwood; outfielder Maddie Smith of Franklin Central; and catcher/infielder Gwen Woodsit of London, Ontario, Canada, Medway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.