West Terre Haute native Lyric Krause learned about serving others early.
And those lessons have resulted in Krause, a Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College softball team first baseman, winning the River States Conference Bill Melton Champions of Character Award.
In a SMWC sports information news release Thursday, Krause, whose parents are Jes and Lisa Krause, said she developed her leadership as a high school softball player for coach Cherish Easton at West Vigo.
“I’m the oldest sibling of five. I learned to be a leader. The community service and the team aspect came from my softball coach, Cherish Easton. She taught me to be the player that I am. Once I met [SMWC coach Jim] Walker, it just grew from there,” Krause said.
Krause was a First-Team All-River States Conference performer for the second straight season in 2023, but she’s also a key leader for the Pomeroys on and off the diamond. Krause’s leadership includes being an upbeat vocal presence in the dugout on game days.
“For me, being a captain is a plus for me. I love and appreciate it,” Krause said. “Leadership is one of my most important qualities. Being a good leader isn’t just telling someone what they need to do. It comes a lot in terms of effort and attitude and work ethic.”
In 2023, SMWC had five freshmen in the starting lineup with several others on the traveling squad. Krause’s ability to make everyone feel a part of the group helped those freshmen acclimate quickly, and most of those newcomers were no longer freshmen by the end of the season.
As a player who grew up in West Terre Haute, Krause’s pride in playing her collegiate softball in her hometown stands out as well. Krause also has been an ambassador for the college through community service efforts. She coaches youth softball in her spare time and was the Vigo County 4-H Fair Queen in 2022-23.
