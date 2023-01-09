Julian Larry’s glaring offensive surge on the hardwood has galvanized the Sky Blue, Gray and White in the past four outings.
The sophomore, who racked up his lone season starts during that span since Dec. 29, has dictated the flow pounding the rock in four successive Indiana State wins by a combined margin of 75 points.
The guard from Frisco, Texas, is finishing at a clip of 17 points and averaged five assists.
“I’ve been [coaching] 25 years and I haven’t seen anything like it in terms of somebody going to a level they were at, to this level,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said.
“He’s one of those guys that if you talk to anybody in this program, that’s been here, that is here now, he’s in that top 1% of 1% as it relates to the work he puts in on his game.
“The amount of time he spends in the gym … he’s a guy that if he has 20 points, he’s back in there the next morning. If he had zero points, he’s back in there the next morning. It’s not dictated by his circumstances.”
His maturity as a two-way guard spearheads first-place Indiana State (13-4 overall, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference) as it entertains Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hulman Center.
“We understand now that we are going to start becoming that target,” Larry said. “We just prepare like that, but it’s really just [the] next-game mentality.”
The Sycamores are in search of their second home-and-away season sweep since the 2019-20 season of a rival situated less than 200 miles away and a matchup more than a century old.
“We didn’t have [senior] Cooper Neese when we went to [Carbondale on Dec. 7, a 74-71 victory], he was out with an injury,” Schertz said. “Both teams are a little bit different in terms of their personnel, the way they’re playing, obviously, Julian Larry’s emergence for us.”
The program’s felt the underclassman’s poise before. He made 27 of 30 starts last year because of his chops as a perimeter protector. This campaign, he’s flexing his offensive fortitude.
Larry logged 18 minutes as a reserve against the Salukis previously — he’s eclipsed 30 minutes in the recent triad of contests.
“Coming out of Christmas, we really did it for defensive purposes, obviously, confidence can be a magic elixir,” Schertz said. “It’s not like it’s the first time he started. He started for us all of last year and he started the year before I got here.”
Contributions like his 20:6 miscue-to-assist ratio during this sound spell are a byproduct of his quick chemistry with this experienced but new collection.
There are seven fresh faces in Terre Haute in a contingent comprised of veterans, transfers and true freshmen. Larry’s prowess as a playmaker as an underclassman (granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA for the limited COVID-19 year in 2020-21) has been sped up by five senior running mates in the rotation, three are transfers, Courvoisier McCauley, Trenton Gibson and Cade McKnight.
“We’re around each other all the time,” Larry said. “That’s made it a whole lot easier, but I’d say we had the same strong core from last year and then the new guys came in and kind of just followed in behind what we did. [They] implemented their experience and maturity so it’s meshed [really] well together.”
A direct correlation of this underclassman-veteran mesh came Saturday in an 80-60 win over MVC foe Illinois-Chicago.
The Sycamores took the ball out to the right of their basket with 3.9 seconds left in the half.
McKnight, a graduate transfer, pointed to the left side of the backcourt to position Larry for the start of the set. McKnight made the initial move after the whistle, charging toward Larry and setting a screen that freed Larry to snag the inbound near midcourt unimpeded and in stride on the right sideline.
Five bounces later, Larry stopped and rose as his inertia carried him to the left of the arc to sink a 3-pointer. The lead stretched to 14 and the Flames never recovered. The mastering of these details for this type of exchange in early January could pay dividends in March.
The shot wasn’t the sum of every working part. There’s Larry’s beaming expression while draining the buzzer-beater. He continued his path to the left corner and briefly reveled in the bucket with animated high lunges.
“It started mostly this year,” he said of the dance. “It was just something that just happens along within the game. It’s just having fun.”
That tends to be the vibe when a guard is connecting. Against Evansville and Illinois State, he didn’t misfire, going a combined 10 for 10 inside the arc and 5 of 5 beyond it.
In a plethora of ways, his loose posture for a few moments personifies his self-belief and demeanor that’s contagious for the first-place MVC Sycamores nearing the one-third threshold of a 20-game conference slate.
“He plays with an incredible amount of joy,” Schertz said. “He plays with an incredible amount of passion. He’s one of those guys. You see him celebrating an assist, him celebrating a hockey assist where he drives and kicks it and someone makes one more [pass]. He doesn’t get anything in the box score for that, but that joy, that energy lifts the whole team.”
