During Monday’s Missouri Valley Conference coaches’ teleconference, there was a lot of the typical mutual admiration society you tend to hear on these weekly exercises.
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing lavished praise on the many positive traits of Tuesday’s opponent – Northern Iowa. Similarly, UNI coach Ben Jacobson was the Sycamores’ biggest advocate during his turn.
However, when Lansing was asked what the initial plan of attack would be in defending UNI’s all-everything guard A.J. Green? The talk went from praise to a little bit of fear.
“You start with prayer,” Lansing deadpanned.
There’s plenty of legitimate reasons to fear Green. A national top 100 recruit as a senior in 2018, Green stayed in Cedar Falls to play for his father, Kyle Green, an assistant under Jacobson.
After feeling his way in his freshman campaign, Green has come into his own as a sophomore. The stats are stark enough – he’s averaging 18.4 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds per game.
However, the stats don’t fully tell the story of how dangerous Green is. He’s made at least six field goals in his last seven games, and much like ISU’s Tyreke Key, there’s no single way to stop Green.
If you give him impunity on the 3-point line? He’ll burn you. Ask Bradley. Green was 7 of 13 beyond the arc in UNI’s 69-64 win over the Braves on Saturday. Bradley coach Brian Wardle was still marveling about it on Monday.
“He kind of took over. It was tough to watch live … it was even tougher to watch on film,” Wardle said.
If you run Green off the 3-point line? He’s just as capable of hurting you inside the lane. Against Marshall on Dec. 22, Green didn’t make a 3-pointer at all, but he still scored 24 points as he made all of his two-point buckets and marched to the line 14 times.
“He’s going to score, there’s no question. He’s got the ball in his hands a lot, he’s strong, and you’re not going to take the ball from him. He makes good decisions, he made a couple of 25-footers, and he goes to the basket well,” Lansing said.
Another player to contend with is UNI center Austin Phyfe, who missed most of the 2019 season with an injury. He’s back and he’s given UNI what it’s had on its best teams – a post presence.
Phyfe’s per-40-minute production point-wise is about the same as it was two years ago, but his rebound rate is significantly higher. He’s helped UNI improve overall on the glass, not a strength for the Panthers in recent seasons.
“He’s so appreciative of being back after last year’s medical redshirt. It was a long year for him last year. He’s a better player than he was,” Jacobson said.
While ISU has plenty to keep itself up at night, the Sycamores offer threats too. The league is taking notice of post players Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams. LaRavia was named MVC Newcomer of the Week on Monday after he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first two MVC contests.
“They can both score. When they get it down there, their footwork is good. The use the bounce and get a good shot for themselves. They pass the ball well enough. They have a high skill level for young guys with size,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson said, however, that LaRavia and Williams wouldn’t be as effective as they’ve been without Key and without the change in role from senior point guard Jordan Barnes. Lansing agreed.
“Jordan has been a scoring point guard. He knows the most important thing for him to do is to be a pass-first point guard. His unselfishness and leadership have been outstanding. People aren’t talking enough about it,” Lansing said.
ISU will have the advantage in health. UNI will be missing guard Spencer Haldeman, who has a severe ankle sprain. Haldeman is UNI’s third-leading scorer at 9.2 points per game.
