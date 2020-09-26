Playing his home course, Kanizer leads after Round 1 of Wabash Valley Classic

Although meteorologists try their best — apologies in advance to Terre Haute television weathermen — predicting outdoor conditions for golf can be difficult.
So with the Wabash Valley Classic men's tournament format offering a Thursday-Friday-Saturday option for selecting which day to play each individual's first round at Geneva Hills, course owner/general manager (and tourney organizer) Eddie Kanizer chose Thursday.
As expected, most of the approximately 100 entrants picked Saturday. And after all the first-round results were tabulated late Saturday, Kanizer's name remained on top of the leader board with his 69 from Thursday.
Drew Cahill, who also played Thursday, is runner-up with a 70. Best scores shot Saturday at Geneva Hills were 71s from Zack Kent and Troy Farris, who each matched Chris DeHart's 18-hole total from Friday.
Defending tournament champion Chris Cassell is tied for seventh at 73. Phillip Myers, the 2018 Classic titlist, is tied for 11th at 74, five strokes behind Kanizer.
The second round will begin at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at Brazil's Forest Park, Farris' home course. Kanizer said Cahill, Kent and himself will tee off at 12:15 p.m.
"I've played four times in the last week [all at Geneva Hills] and this was the hardest [day] of them all," Kent told the Tribune-Star. "The wind was a big factor [Saturday] and the course was hard. The greens were in great shape, though."
Kent fired an impressive 33 on the front nine, but his momentum started sinking when he bogeyed No. 12 and double-bogeyed No. 13. Then he salvaged par after hitting the ball over the green on 14 and followed that with a birdie on 15 to stay near the top of the standings with his 71.
Kanizer, 43, said he didn't know in advance that Saturday would be windier than Thursday. But he did guarantee that course conditions were the same all three days, so there was no advantage in that regard.
"I didn't make a lot of birdies [actually two birdies and one eagle]," Kanizer reflected about his Thursday round. "But I know my way around this course pretty well.
"This isn't a sprint anyway. It's a marathon. It [69] was a good start, but there's a long way to go."
Kanizer believes Farris, who made six birdies Saturday, is likely to make the biggest jump Sunday, although he didn't rule out the possibility of Cassell and/or Myers climbing the leader board as well.
The Classic's third and fourth rounds will be played next weekend, Oct. 3-4, at Hulman Links and the Country Club of Terre Haute respectively. Players will be flighted based on their totals from the first two rounds.
In the Senior Division (55 and older), Brad Parker and Denny Byram are tied for the lead with 71s after the first round. Last year's Senior Division champion, Darrell Shouse, shot an 81.
This annual event is sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA).
Wabash Valley Classic men's golf tournament
First round at Geneva Hills
Open Division (top 25)
69 — Eddie Kanizer.
70 — Drew Cahill.
71 — Chris DeHart, Zack Kent, Troy Farris.
72 — J.P. Kanizer.
73 — Chris Cassell, Ryan Roscoe, Scott Johansen Jr., Devon Klutey.
74 — Phillip Myers, Chad Gann.
76 — Jim Winnings, Josh Miley, Steve McNabb, Jake English, Ken McVey.
77 — Ian Carson, Kyle Stevenson, Todd Hinkle, Stu Johnson, Seth Payton, Avery Murphy.
78 — Mike Nuckols.
79 — Tyler Wampler, Jeff Chambers, Ryan Liebermann, Gary Stuck.
Senior Division (top three)
71 — Brad Parker, Denny Byram.
74 — Mark Neaderhiser.
Super Senior Division (top three)
72 — Ted Kaperak.
73 — Mike Toney.
74 — Mike Harding.
