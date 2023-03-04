POTW 021023 WV TANOOS DRIVE

West Vigo's Zeke Tanoos drives to the basket against Terre Haute South's Nas McNeal and Jaylen Wells during the Vikings' game against the Braves on Feb. 10 at West Vigo.

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

West Vigo's Zeke Tanoos had a career-high 37 points and also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 64-58 loss at Shakamak on Feb. 21.

