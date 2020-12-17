You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Zayda Hatfield

  • 1 min to read
Zayda Hatfield

Terre Haute South's Zayda Hatfield shoots over the North defense and scores in the second half of the Braves' win on Dec. 13, 2019, at South.

Terre Haute South senior guard Zayda Hatfield scored 43 points on Dec. 8 in an overtime loss to Northview. The point total tied the school record set in November of 2018 by Amani Brown and was the highest-scoring girls game in Indiana for that week.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you