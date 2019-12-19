High School Player of the Week: Zayda Hatfield

Up and in: Terre Haute South junior Zayda Hatfield puts up a floater in the lane during the Braves’ win over Crispus Attucks on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at South.

Zayda Hatfield led her Terre Haute South team to a 57-50 win over Terre Haute North on Dec. 13, getting 28 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists in bringing the Queen of the Court Crown back to her school.

