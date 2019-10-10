High School Player of the Week: Wyatt Reynolds

North Vermillion's Wyatt Reynolds rushed 20 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns, including an 85-yarder; caught four passes for 64 more yards; and intercepted a potential game-tying pass at the goal line on the final play of the game as North Vermillion held off Parke Heritage 42-36 on Oct. 4 in a battle of ranked Class A teams.

