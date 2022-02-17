 Skip to main content
High School Player of the Week: Whyatt Easton

Tribune-Tribune/Joseph C. Garza Player of the Week: West Vigo's Whyatt Easton is fouled as he drives to the basket during the Vikings' win on Friday over the host Terre Haute South Braves.

West Vigo's Whyatt Easton scored a career-high 29 points, hitting his first 10 shots from the field and all six of his free throws, as the Vikings won 81-76 on Feb. 11 at Terre Haute South. Easton also had 15 points in a 55-46 win over Paris earlier that week.

