High School Player of the Week: Vanessa Shafford

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Money: Linton junior Vanessa Shafford hits a three during the 2A girls basketball state finals at Bankers LIfe Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Vanessa Shafford represents Linton's two basketball teams — neither of which lost its last game of the season — as Player of the Week. Shafford helped lead the Miners to the Class 2A girls state championship.

