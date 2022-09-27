 Skip to main content
High School Player of the Week: Tyler Lee

POTW 081222 NVIEW TYLER LEE

Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. Garza Player of the Week: Northview's Tyler Lee catches a pass from teammate Colton Bath against the Terre Haute South defense on Friday, Aug. 12 during the South football jamboree.

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

Northview's Tyler Lee stepped in for an injured teammate and rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights battled Terre Haute South to the last play of a 48-37 loss on Sept. 23.

