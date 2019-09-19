You are the owner of this article.
High School Player of the Week: Storm Washburn

Storm Washburn

Storm Washburn of Casey carried the ball 29 times for 240 yards and all three of his team's touchdowns as the Warriors broke into the win column Sept. 13 against traditional Little Illini Conference power Newton by a score of 21-6.

