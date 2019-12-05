High School Player of the Week: Sean Roberts

Sean Roberts

Sean Roberts got his senior basketball season at West Vigo off to a great start on Nov. 26, scoring 13 of his team's first 15 points on his way to a career-high 40 points in a 93-28 win over North Vermillion. Roberts was 16 for 20 from the field, 7 for 9 from 3-point range and sank his only free throw attempt.

