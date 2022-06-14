 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Sarah Rowe

POTW 042822 THS SARAH ROWE

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Player of the Week: Terre Haute South's Sarah Rowe unleashes a forehand back to Terre Haute North opponent Jewon Jung during their No. 1 singles match on Thursday, April 28, at South.

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

Terre Haute South freshman Sarah Rowe reached the final four of the state singles tournament for girls high school tennis, beating previously unbeaten Addison Mast of Fairfield 7-5, 0-6, 7-5 on June 10 but losing to eventual state runner-up Lauren Long of Park Tudor 6-1, 6-1 in a semifinal match June 11. Rowe finished her first season with a 17-8 record.

Tags

Trending Video