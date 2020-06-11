Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Sarah Isaf

Sarah Isaf

Dominant: Paris senior Sarah Isaf hits a shot during the Tigers’ game against Champaign Central in the championship game of the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris High School on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

This week's Player of the Week is Sarah Isaf of Paris. She was a four-year starter for the Tigers and returned from an injury during the 2018-2019 season to help her team to a 34-1 record.

