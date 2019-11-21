High School Player of the Week: Rebecca Berry

  • 1 min to read
South Vermillion's Rebecca Berry had game-high totals of 14 points and 17 rebounds on Nov. 16 as the Wildcats beat North Vermillion 46-24 in the championship game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament for girls basketball. Berry also had 10 points in her team's first tournament win.

