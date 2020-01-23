High School Player of the Week: Randy Kelley

Randy Kelly

Up and in: Sullivan sophomore Randy Kelley puts up a shot during the Arrows’ win over West Vigo on Jan. 17, 2020 in West Terre Haute.

 Tribune-Star/Austen Leake

Sophomore guard Randy Kelley led Sullivan to a pair of high school basketball road victories on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, scoring 25 points — including 18 of his team's 28 in the first half — in a 50-37 win at West Vigo, then getting a game-high 31 the following night in a 73-62 overtime win at Vincennes Lincoln.

