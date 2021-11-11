Parke Heritage senior Noble Johnson became Indiana's all-time leading receiver with a touchdown reception Nov. 5 against Riverton Parke. Johnson has 271 receptions for 4,299 yards in his four seasons, ranking first in number of receptions and currently fourth in yards.
High School Player of the Week: Noble Johnson
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
- Tyler Meurer
- Sport
- American Football
- Linton
- Championship
- Touchdown
- Football
- State
- High School
- Record
- Tayler Vauters
- Week
- Panther
- Kenzie Pollard
- Sara Dickey
- Eel
- Stacy Payton
- West Vigo
- Game
- Win
- Mooresville
- Point
- Rebound
- West
- Triumph
- Player
- North Putnam
- Brave
- Terre Haute
- Classic
- Washington
- Shot
- Milwaukee
- Wabash Valley
- Josh Dieball
- Basketball
- Assist
- Overtime
- Miner
- Amani Brown
- Halftime
- Two-thirds
- Braves
- Sophomore
- Injury
- Jaylen Minnett
- South
- North
- Victory
- Bloomington South
- Indiana
- Connor Bettis
- Heavy Athletics
- Crawfordsville Sectional
- Runner-up
- Rockville
- Three
- Opponent
- Team
- Patriot
- Jalen Owens
- Period
- Evansville Harrison
- Franklin Central
- Evan Slover
- Fourth Quarter
- Brigham Booe
- Host
- Northview
- First Quarter
- Neese
- Jalen Moore
- Scorer
- Clover
- Regional
- Jake English
- Golf
- Hole
- Chris Cassell
- Double Eagle
- Hole In One
- Emily Berrisford
- Baseball
- Weekend
- Softball
- Bash
- Champion
- Blake Speth
- Two
- Extra-base Hit
- Baseball Game
- Lily Barton
- Athletics
- Track Meet
- Star
- Ty Lautenschlager
- No-hitter
- Viking
- Home Run
- Season
- Eden Siples
- Meet
- Second
- Track And Field
- High Jump
- Faith Frye
- Long Jump
- Casey
- Maximum
- Lily Yeagley
- Tennis
- Conference Indiana
- Bout
- Luke Lancaster
- Four-hitter
- Class
- Lead
- Out
- Braydon Tucker
- Jasper
- Hit
- Innings
- Inning
- At-bat
- Shawn Hapenny
- Elijah Rivera
- Punt
- Kickoff
- Dakota Caton
- Full Speed
- Sprain
- Pass
- Ankle
- Keaton Cox
- School
- Yardage
- Vermillion
- Conner Dunegan
- Rival
- Central
- Ball
- Wildcat
- North Central
- Wood
- Memorial
- Thunderbird
- Sander
- Brogan
- Yard
- Parke County
- Quarterback
- Interception
- Panthers
- Jack Conner
- Creek
- Carry
- Semifinal
- Award
- Arrow
- Dawson Basinger
- Run
- Tecumseh
- Columbus East
- Rachel Shroyer
- Loss
- Career
- South Vigo
- Steal
- Losing Streak
- Taylor Pepperworth
- Teammate
- Half
- Ty Drake
- Conference
- Western Indiana Conference
- Richard Suggs
- Avon
- Disadvantage
- Ben Davis
- Sarah Isaf
- Paris
- Tiger
- Teutopolis
- Olney
- Bryce Krabel
- Arthur-lovington-atwood-hammond
- Tourney
- Nine
- Rally
- Valley
- Southport
- Travel
- Marshall
- Lic Tournament
- Little Illini Conference Tournament
- Lion
- Connor Davis
- Warrior
- Dugger Union
- Parke Heritage High School
- Craig Porter
- Total
- Winning Streak
- Danville
- Sullivan
- Weaponry
- Southridge
- Third Base
- Kaylee Matzke
- Lauren England
- Final
- Medal
- Personal Best
- Tournament
- Jocee Sackett
- Homer
- Noah Woodward
- Perfect Game
- Mitchell
- Dash
- Taylor Ellis
- Doubles
- Grand Slam
- Jake Lautenschlager
- One-hitter
- Vigo
- Sam Steimel
- Ninth
- Walk
- Trip
- Paige Bennett
- Streak
- Single
- Cam Cook
- Play
- Baseball Team
- Strikeout
- Batter
- Baserunner
- Erika Shroyer
- Pioneer
- Brandon O'neal
- Phil Harris
- Golf Course
- Oak
- Shaw
- Trey
- Score
- Trevor Cook
- Attempt
- Knight
- Helmet
- Bronze
- Jase Dressler
- Heartbreaker
- Brebeuf
- Bedford North Lawrence
- Christian Myers
- Logan White
- Conference Championship
- Wolf
- Chance
- M.j. Shelton
- Running Back
- Volleyball
- Kill
- Jenny Lundy
- Block
- Ace
- Dig
- Postseason
- Knee
- Wyatt Reynolds
- Falcon
- Defense
- Middle
- Varsity
- Debut
- Charleston
- Opener
- Landon Newnum
- Parke Heritage
- Wabash Tournament
- Second Half
- Collin Salyers
- Braden Edington
- North Vigo High School
- First Financial
- Bloomfield
- Title
- Invitational
- Greene County
- Hale
- Most Valuable Player
- Torie Buchanan
- Lineup
- Wrestling
- Tori Combs
- Cloverdale
- Kyle Thomas
- Delphi
- Haley Sakbun
- Event
- Preliminary
- Apsara
- Swim
- Josh Howell
- Spot
- Nathan Sommer
- Plainfield
- Cayman
- Shooting
- Lockdown
- Kip
- Seven
- Field
- Tucker
- Basketball Game
- Class 2a
- Addison Smodilla
- Five-hitter
- Charly Koehler
- Clay City
- Competitor
- Relay
- Challenge
- Pierson Barnes
- Wabash River
- Cole Whitlock
- Extra Innings
- Knierim
- Unearned Run
- Pitch
- Bloomington
- Claire Maulding
- Cumberland Regional
- Alex Barnaby
- Jason Swarens
- Shot Put
- Competition
- Fourth
- Discus
- Throw
- Brandon Hazzard
- Tackle
- Hunter Newlin
- Newlin
- Little Illini Conference
- Korbin Allen
- Fullback
- Times
- Goal Line
- Intercept
- Kassidy Kellett
- Goal
- Soccer
- Brandon Stroud
- First Round
- Eli Royal
- Defeat
- South Vermillion
- Rebecca Berry
- Lighting Girls Tournament
- Champaign
- Sean Roberts
- Basketball Season
- Free Throw
- Start
- Vincennes Lincoln
- Linton Miners
- Southwestern Indiana Athletic Conference
- Vanessa Shafford
- Matt Gauer
- Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award
- Shootout
- Third
- Caleb Swearingen
- Turnover
- Basket
- Randy Kelley
- Christian Johnson
- Outscore
- Architecture
- Freshman
- Fountain
- Swimming
- Athlete
- Freestyle
- Lane Gilbert
- Match
- Thriller
- Cole Ross
- Andrews
- Dane
- Regulation Time
- Owen Valley
- Zayda Hatfield
- Representative
- Kylee Stepp
- Finish
- Starter
- Cade Bryan
- Basketball Player
- List
- Kevin Palmer
- Standout
- Year
- Team Leader
- Junior
- Lauryn Myers
- Basketball Team
- Series
- Averi Davidson
- Gilbert
- Program
- Daniel Tingley
- Software
- Illinois Class
- Cross Country
- Gnister Grant
- Lavern Gibson Championship
- Anthony Garzolini
- Jace Russell
- Four
- Indianapolis Tech
- Dossan Lamb
- Preview
- Savings Bank
- Keegan Garrison
- Edney
- Caleb Stultz
- Bedford
- Lawrence
- Adam Andres
- Martinsville
- Grant Bell
- Princeton
- Gennicks
- Aubrey Burgess
- Edgewood
- North Knox
- Gracie Shorter
- Recruit
- Bank
- Night
- Zoe Stewart
- Brody Whitaker
- Tiger Cub
- Crawfordsville
- Grab
- Versatility
- Quarter
- Wrapping
- Girl
- Gabe Newhouse
- Afternoon
- Haley Rose
- Brevin Cooper
- Rest
- Evansville
- Cade Moore
- Shortstop
- Castle
- Gavin Morris
- Dylan Zentko
- Wound
- Kate Ridgway
- Double
- Nolan Harris
- Five
- Fault
- Kade Kline
- Earned Run
- Lauren Sackett
- Jackson Mcfarland
- Doubleheader
- Caden Mason
- Lexie Baker
- Courtney Lueking
- Senior
- Quarterfinal
- North Vermillion
- Cali Wuestefeld
- Ella Bull Division
- Hoosier Cup
- Ill.
- Bryson Carpenter
- Dillon White
- Damon Sturm
- Josh Cottee
- Gentry Warrick
- Attica
- Reception
- Receiver
- Number