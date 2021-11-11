You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Noble Johnson

Noble Johnson

Player of the Week: Parke Heritage's Noble Johnson scores on a catch in the end zone in the first half of the Wolves' sectional win over host Riverton Parke on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Parke Heritage senior Noble Johnson became Indiana's all-time leading receiver with a touchdown reception Nov. 5 against Riverton Parke. Johnson has 271 receptions for 4,299 yards in his four seasons, ranking first in number of receptions and currently fourth in yards.

