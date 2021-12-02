You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Mark Hankins

  • 1 min to read
MARK HANKINS

Leading scorer: Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins drives to the basket against the Evansville Central defense during the Patriots' win on Nov. 27, 2021, at Hulman Center.

Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins helped lead the Patriots to a 2-0 start in boys basketball, capped by a career-high 29 points plus eight rebounds in a win over Evansville Central on Nov. 27.

Tags

Trending Video