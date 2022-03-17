 Skip to main content
High School Player of the Week: Mark Hankins

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Keeping them in the fight: Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins hits a three-point shot from the corner in the second half of the Patriots' game against Cathedral on Saturday at the Southport Regional in Indianapolis.

Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins had game-high totals of 19 points and 11 rebounds — against the biggest team the Patriots played all year — in North's 52-47 loss to Indianapolis Cathedral on March 12 at the Class 4A Southport Regional.

