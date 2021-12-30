You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week:Mark Hankins

Mark Hankins

Player of the Week: Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins hits his second free throw to put the Patriots ahead of Plainfield with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game during the team's 49-47 win on Dec. 21, 2021, at North.

Mark Hankins of Terre Haute North hit game-winning free throws with less than three seconds to play in consecutive games, including the tie-breaking shots Dec. 21 in a 49-47 win over Plainfield that kept the Patriots undefeated for the season.

