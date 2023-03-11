POTW 122722 LINTON WEBB SCORE

Linton's Logan Webb scores on a layup off of a pass from teammate Braden Walters during the Miners' 86-46 Wabash Valley Classic win on Dec. 27, 2022 at Terre Haute North.

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Logan Webb of Linton had 33 points, including the 1,000th of his career, in a win over Mitchell on March 3 and led the Miners with 21 points the following night against South Knox as Linton won its fifth straight sectional.

