High School Player of the Week: Linton junior Vanessa Shafford

Linton junior Vanessa Shafford had 24 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in a 93-28 win over Shakamak on Dec. 19, then added 22 in a 67-46 win over Mitchell on Dec. 21 as the Miners improved to 11-2 for the season.

