High School Player of the Week: Lincoln Hale

Linton's Lincoln Hale scored 61 points in less than 24 hours last weekend, 35 in a loss at North Daviess on Feb. 19 and 26 in a win over North Central the following afternoon. In doing so, he increased his career scoring total to 2,042 points, passing A.J. Graves of White River Valley as Greene County's all-time leader.

