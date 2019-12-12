High School Player of the Week: Lincoln Hale

Lincoln Hale

Scoring machine: Linton sophomore Lincoln Hale (March 2, 2019)

Lincoln Hale scored 29 points both nights to lead Class 2A's top-ranked Linton Miners to a pair of road victories — 77-48 at Clay City in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game on Dec. 6, then 68-55 at traditional power Vincennes Lincoln on Dec. 7. Hale had four assists and six steals at Vincennes.

