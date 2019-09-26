You are the owner of this article.
High School Player of the Week: Korbin Allen

Korbin Allen

Korbin Allen had just 12 touches but gained 172 yards and scored three times as Northview defeated Owen Valley 42-0 on Sept. 20. The Knights' fullback carried the ball nine times for 82 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 90 more yards and another score.

