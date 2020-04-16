Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Kevin Palmer

  • 1 min to read
Kevin Palmer

Sullivan's Kevin Palmer drives aggressively to the basket against Washington's Trey Reed and scores in the second half of the Golden Arrows' game against the Hatchets on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Vincennes sectional.

The Sullivan representative for Player of the Week from the recent basketball season is Kevin Palmer, a three-year standout who helped the Golden Arrows go 22-4 in 2019-20.

