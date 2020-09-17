You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Keegan Garrison

Keegan Garrison

Northview quarterback Keegan Garrison completed 12 of 15 passes for 185 yards and also ran for four touchdowns on Sept. 11 as the Knights won 46-7 at West Vigo to go to 3-1 for the season.

