High School Player of the Week: Katelyn Littleton

  • 1 min to read
Katelyn Littleton

Player of the Week: Paris' Katelyn Littleton comes away with a loose ball during the Tigers' game against Effingham on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Paris, Ill.

Senior guard Katelyn Littleton of Paris scored 76 points in four games as the Tigers finished second in the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament. Littleton had 26 in an opening win over Danville on Nov. 15 and 24 in the championship game Nov. 20, and hit 16 3-pointers in the four games.

