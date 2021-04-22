You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Kate Ridgway

Kate Ridgway

Player of the Week: Sullivan's Kate Ridgway pitches to a Terre Haute North batter during the Golden Arrows' game against the Patriots in the Lady Braves Softball Bash on April 9, 2021, at Miss Softball America.

Sullivan freshman Kate Ridgway pitched a five-inning no-hitter, getting 12 of the 15 outs with strikeouts, as the Golden Arrows defeated Washington 10-0 on April 17.

