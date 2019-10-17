High School Player of the Week: Kassidy Kellett

  • 1 min to read
Kassidy Kellett

Northview's Kassidy Kellett had four goals Oct. 10, including the 100th of her career, in a 4-0 win over Edgewood, then added another goal Oct. 12 in a 4-0 win over West Vigo as the Knights won their third straight Class 2A girls soccer sectional championship.

Tags

Recommended for you