You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Gabe Newhouse

  • 1 min to read
Gabe Newhouse

Behind the arc: West Vigo senior Gabe Newhouse puts up a shot during a Friday night game Dec. 4, 2020, between the Vikings and Greencastle in West Terre Haute.

West Vigo senior Gabe Newhouse had 24 points and 14 rebounds on Feb. 12, 2021, as the Vikings defeated Terre Haute South for the first time in 11 years, then added 21 points the following night in an overtime loss at North Central.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you