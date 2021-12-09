You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Drew Cook

Northview's Drew Cook

Player of the Week: Northview's Drew Cook shoots a free throw during the Knights' game against Sullivan on Dec. 3, 2021, in Brazil.

Northview junior Drew Cook helped the Knights to a high school basketball split on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Cook had 33 points in an overtime loss to Sullivan, but had 20 the following night when Northview beat previously unbeaten Lebanon 79-52.

